Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 140,006 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Alaska Air Group worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 194.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 14,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.73.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $51.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.67. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.63 and a 12-month high of $78.08.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 1.06%.The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

