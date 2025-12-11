Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Takes Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. $HLIO

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.18% of Helios Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 539.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 93,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 78,627 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 31,256 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 2,779.3% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 287,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,601,000 after purchasing an additional 277,710 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Helios Technologies by 89.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 14,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLIO. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 price objective on Helios Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Helios Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Helios Technologies Stock Up 5.5%

HLIO stock opened at $56.23 on Thursday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.40.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Helios Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.670-0.740 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.430-2.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

Helios Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.