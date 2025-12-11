Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Stock Holdings in Knife River Corporation $KNF

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 58.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Knife River were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNF. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Knife River by 31,200.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Knife River by 35.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KNF. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Knife River in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised Knife River to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Knife River from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Knife River in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Knife River from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

KNF opened at $76.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.14 and a 200 day moving average of $78.22. Knife River Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.72 and a 52-week high of $108.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.43.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. Knife River had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 4.87%.The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knife River Corporation will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

