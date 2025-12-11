6,713 Shares in AZZ Inc. $AZZ Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in AZZ by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in AZZ during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 39.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of AZZ by 1,121.3% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 140.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZZ opened at $109.06 on Thursday. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.90 and a 1-year high of $119.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.22.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 19.69%.The firm had revenue of $129.87 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.69%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZZ. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AZZ in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AZZ from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AZZ from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered AZZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZZ has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

