Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. $MMSI

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 119.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 106,500.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price objective on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $85.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $78.12 and a one year high of $111.45.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $384.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.69 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.02%.Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.790 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $2,182,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,029,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,925,371.05. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,900. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Stories

