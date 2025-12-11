Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 320 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 28.1% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 419 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Fox Advisors boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $350.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 7,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $1,926,206.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 15,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.80, for a total transaction of $3,004,942.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,259.40. This represents a 60.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 148,279 shares of company stock worth $39,114,595 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $298.92 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $301.47. The company has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.34 and a 200-day moving average of $191.96.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

