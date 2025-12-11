Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $498,000 Investment in JBT Marel Corporation $JBTM

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBTM. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBT Marel during the second quarter worth approximately $872,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in JBT Marel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBT Marel during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of JBT Marel during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,760,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JBT Marel in the second quarter worth $77,470,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $169.00 price objective on JBT Marel in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised JBT Marel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JBT Marel in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at JBT Marel

In related news, Director Olafur S. Gudmundsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $2,835,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,964.20. This represents a 50.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

JBT Marel Trading Up 11.5%

JBT Marel stock opened at $153.66 on Thursday. JBT Marel Corporation has a one year low of $90.08 and a one year high of $154.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.60, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.75 million. JBT Marel had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 3.39%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.6% on a year-over-year basis. JBT Marel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.400 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JBT Marel Corporation will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBT Marel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. JBT Marel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.86%.

JBT Marel Profile

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

