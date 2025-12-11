iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Unloaded Sen. John Boozman

Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA). In a filing disclosed on December 08th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock on November 20th.

Senator John Boozman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) on 11/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) on 11/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) on 11/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) on 11/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPI) on 11/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 11/21/2025.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $96.44 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $96.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.9% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Boozman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Arkansas. He assumed office on January 3, 2011. His current term ends on January 3, 2029. Boozman (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Arkansas. He won in the general election on November 8, 2022. Boozman won re-election in 2016. He faced Democrat Conner Eldridge, Libertarian Frank Gilbert, and write-in candidate Jason Tate in the general election. Arkansas’ U.S. Senate race was rated as safely Republican in 2016. Boozman began his political career in the U.S. House. He won a special election in 2001 and served in that position until his election to the Senate in 2010. Prior to his political career, Boozman worked as an optometrist. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Boozman is an average Republican member of Congress, meaning he will vote with the Republican Party on the majority of bills. Below is an abbreviated outline of Boozman’s academic, professional, and political career: 2011-Present: U.S. Senator from Arkansas 2001-2011: U.S. Representative from Arkansas 1977: Graduated from Southern College of Optometry

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

