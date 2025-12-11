Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires 2,720 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $18,579,549,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,968,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985,046 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,261,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,802 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,571,438,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,513,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,941,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077,910 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Mizuho set a $435.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $435.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.46.

AVGO stock opened at $412.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $361.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.84. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $414.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.35, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 837,433 shares of company stock valued at $303,900,352 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

