TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.4167.

WULF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities set a $22.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $18.25 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

NASDAQ WULF opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. TeraWulf has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 3.83.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.09). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 336.53% and a negative return on equity of 69.75%. The business had revenue of $50.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.27 million. TeraWulf’s revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TeraWulf will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WULF. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TeraWulf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,984,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the third quarter valued at $673,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in TeraWulf in the third quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Steadtrust LLC purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the third quarter valued at $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Articles

