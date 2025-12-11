Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTLE. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Vital Energy from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Vital Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Vital Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vital Energy by 477.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vital Energy during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vital Energy by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vital Energy by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vital Energy stock opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03. Vital Energy has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $36.72.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $420.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.87 million. Vital Energy had a negative net margin of 69.28% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vital Energy will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

