Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) and Trailblazer Resources (OTCMKTS:TBLZ) Head to Head Contrast

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) and Trailblazer Resources (OTCMKTS:TBLZ) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.2% of Quest Resource shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Quest Resource shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Quest Resource and Trailblazer Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Resource -8.89% -12.96% -3.70% Trailblazer Resources N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Resource $288.53 million 0.16 -$15.06 million ($1.11) -2.05 Trailblazer Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Quest Resource and Trailblazer Resources”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Trailblazer Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quest Resource.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Quest Resource and Trailblazer Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Resource 1 3 0 0 1.75 Trailblazer Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00

Quest Resource presently has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential downside of 0.88%. Given Quest Resource’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Quest Resource is more favorable than Trailblazer Resources.

Summary

Quest Resource beats Trailblazer Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes. It offers antifreeze and windshield washer fluid, dumpster and compacting equipment, and other minor ancillary services. In addition, the company offers landfill diversion services. Its services focus on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, grocers, and other retailers; automotive maintenance, quick lube, dealerships, and collision repair; transportation, logistics, and internal fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; restaurant chains and food operations; and construction and demolition projects. The company markets its services to automotive, manufacturing, hospitality and retail, construction and demolition, and commercial and multi-family property management industries through direct sales force and strategic partnerships. The company was formerly known as Infinity Resources Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Quest Resource Holding Corporation in October 2013. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is headquartered in The Colony, Texas.

About Trailblazer Resources

Trailblazer Resources, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify and evaluate industries and business opportunities in order to find a suitable acquisition target. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture, sale, installation, and servicing of fiberglass tank and piping products. The company was formerly known as Energy Composites Corporation and changed its name to Trailblazer Resources, Inc. in October 2011. Trailblazer Resources, Inc. is based in Henderson, Nevada.

