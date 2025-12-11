Critical Survey: PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) and YAYYO (OTCMKTS:YAYO)

YAYYO (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Free Report) and PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for YAYYO and PowerFleet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get YAYYO alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YAYYO 0 0 0 0 0.00 PowerFleet 1 1 5 0 2.57

PowerFleet has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 96.63%. Given PowerFleet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than YAYYO.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YAYYO N/A N/A N/A PowerFleet -9.70% -9.00% -4.48%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares YAYYO and PowerFleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

73.4% of PowerFleet shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of YAYYO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of PowerFleet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares YAYYO and PowerFleet”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YAYYO $12.56 million N/A -$7.14 million ($0.06) 0.00 PowerFleet $362.52 million 1.97 -$50.99 million ($0.31) -17.23

YAYYO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PowerFleet. PowerFleet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than YAYYO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

YAYYO has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PowerFleet has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

YAYYO beats PowerFleet on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YAYYO

(Get Free Report)

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online bookings platform which maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles and transit vans for use in last-mile logistical space to rent drivers in the ridesharing and delivery gig companies. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in February 2021.EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

About PowerFleet

(Get Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc. engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Israel, and Other. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for YAYYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YAYYO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.