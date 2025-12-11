JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM is Fayez Sarofim & Co’s 10th Largest Position

Fayez Sarofim & Co lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,497,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138,919 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.4% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,020,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $309.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $306.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $322.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $355.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $310.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

