Brokerages Set The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Price Target at $69.50

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th.

SMG stock opened at $54.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.97. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $45.61 and a 1 year high of $79.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.27.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.88) by ($0.08). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 67.74%. The firm had revenue of $387.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.350 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

