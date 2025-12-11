Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Tronox Holdings PLC $TROX

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 97.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,587,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277,175 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.63% of Tronox worth $13,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Tronox by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,252,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,560,000 after buying an additional 2,797,002 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Tronox by 1,712.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 848,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 801,620 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 244.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 104,381 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the second quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 15.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,832,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,941,000 after acquiring an additional 375,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TROX opened at $4.55 on Thursday. Tronox Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $720.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.21 million. Tronox had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 11.39%.Tronox’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings PLC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently -9.76%.

TROX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tronox from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tronox in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tronox from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

