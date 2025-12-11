Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Position in Rezolute, Inc. $RZLT

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,886,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041,234 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 3.32% of Rezolute worth $12,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RZLT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Rezolute in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Rezolute during the second quarter worth $32,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute during the first quarter worth $48,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RZLT opened at $10.94 on Thursday. Rezolute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.21.

Rezolute ( NASDAQ:RZLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rezolute, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

RZLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rezolute in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Rezolute from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities set a $17.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

