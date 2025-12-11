Marshall Wace LLP Sells 312,956 Shares of Immunome, Inc. $IMNM

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,297,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,956 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.49% of Immunome worth $12,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMNM. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Immunome in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Immunome by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunome in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunome in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Immunome in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IMNM shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Immunome from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immunome in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Immunome in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Immunome Stock Performance

IMNM opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.12. Immunome, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.17.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.08). Immunome had a negative net margin of 1,687.08% and a negative return on equity of 76.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

