Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.89 and last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 286723775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Down 3.8%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.39.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,461,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 360.7% during the third quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 180,645 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $536,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 196.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 239,419 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

