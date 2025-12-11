Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Prospect Capital Corporation $PSEC

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,907,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,424,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.88% of Prospect Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,680,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 7.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,048,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 203,120 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 26.6% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 2,315,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 487,171 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Prospect Capital by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 915,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 583,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 680,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 227,595 shares during the period. 9.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of PSEC opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.85. Prospect Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 42.50% and a positive return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $119.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.53 million.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 20.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 28th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is presently -62.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prospect Capital

In other Prospect Capital news, COO M Grier Eliasek bought 370,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 2,501,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,062.30. This trade represents a 17.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Barry bought 925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $2,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 86,067,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,102,669.76. This trade represents a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,797,158 shares of company stock worth $7,485,119. Company insiders own 27.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PSEC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Prospect Capital from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.50.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

