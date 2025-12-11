Marshall Wace LLP Has $12.92 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 58,818 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $12,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 11.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 13.7% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,499,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,183,000 after acquiring an additional 663,191 shares during the last quarter. XXEC Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 66.0% during the second quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 33,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,361,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $138.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.86. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $154.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. Xylem had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 41.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Xylem from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Xylem from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Xylem from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Xylem

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $251,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,862.50. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 10,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $1,590,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,000. This represents a 25.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.