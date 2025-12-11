Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.73 and last traded at $82.20, with a volume of 1522242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.98.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Up 2.6%

The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.42 and its 200-day moving average is $74.64.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter worth about $399,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 26,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7,250.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.