Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.73 and last traded at $82.20, with a volume of 1522242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.98.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Up 2.6%
The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.42 and its 200-day moving average is $74.64.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF
About Invesco KBW Bank ETF
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
