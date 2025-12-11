Marshall Wace LLP Raises Holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. $JAMF

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 181.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,366,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881,745 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.04% of Jamf worth $12,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 148.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Jamf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Jamf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jamf Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.46. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $183.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.15 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Jamf news, CEO John Strosahl sold 43,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $431,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,480,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,626,855.88. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $31,939.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 250,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,564.60. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

JAMF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Jamf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.05 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Jamf from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

