Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday. The company traded as high as $136.54 and last traded at $135.8360, with a volume of 148137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENVA. Zacks Research downgraded Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Enova International from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Enova International from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enova International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.80.

The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 19.29, a quick ratio of 19.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.84.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.33. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 9.64%.The firm had revenue of $460.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enova International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 14,874 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total value of $1,795,291.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 127,719 shares in the company, valued at $15,415,683.30. The trade was a 10.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $4,394,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 348,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,719,397.65. This represents a 9.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 67,874 shares of company stock worth $8,426,042 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $991,000. CSM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enova International by 16.7% during the third quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 62,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Enova International by 5.9% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

