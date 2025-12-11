Visteon Corporation $VC Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,852 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.47% of Visteon worth $11,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 111.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Visteon by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visteon

In other news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $65,461.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 175,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,311,480.54. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visteon from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price target on Visteon in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.08.

Visteon Stock Performance

NASDAQ VC opened at $103.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. Visteon Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $129.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.41 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 8.22%.The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Visteon Corporation will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Visteon’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

