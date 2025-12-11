Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Stake in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. $CDTX

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 242,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,826,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.96% of Cidara Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CDTX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 990,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,325,000 after purchasing an additional 620,046 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $10,868,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $21,920,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 576.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,124,000 after acquiring an additional 317,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 115.0% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 259,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,661,000 after acquiring an additional 139,037 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDTX stock opened at $219.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.89. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $221.20.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.24). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDTX. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $173.00 price target on Cidara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.11.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

