Marshall Wace LLP Sells 442,106 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442,106 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $10,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Wave Global LP acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,389,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 25,235 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $52.49 on Thursday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $42.98 and a 52 week high of $71.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.86.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

