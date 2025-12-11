Marshall Wace LLP Has $10.01 Million Holdings in FIGS, Inc. $FIGS

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,774,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592,072 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.09% of FIGS worth $10,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FIGS by 12,795.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in FIGS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIGS Stock Performance

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.78 and a beta of 1.31. FIGS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $12.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at FIGS

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. FIGS had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $151.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 62,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $428,025.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,907,033 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,387.04. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Oughtred sold 22,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $168,085.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 845,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,247,099.55. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,282 shares of company stock valued at $842,076. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIGS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FIGS from $5.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FIGS from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FIGS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FIGS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

