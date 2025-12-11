Marshall Wace LLP Has $10.78 Million Stock Position in Domo, Inc. $DOMO

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) by 2,255.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 771,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738,973 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.92% of Domo worth $10,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Domo by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 14,342 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Domo in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Domo by 138.7% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 325,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 189,359 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Domo by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 65,024 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo Price Performance

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02. Domo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.03 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Domo has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.110–0.070 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at -0.050–0.010 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Domo from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domo in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 5th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Domo in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Domo

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domo news, Director Daniel David Daniel III sold 273,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $4,179,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Domo

(Free Report)

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.