Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Position in MGE Energy Inc. $MGEE

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,231 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.33% of MGE Energy worth $10,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in MGE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in MGE Energy by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of MGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MGE Energy in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $79.00.

MGEE opened at $78.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.22. MGE Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.46 and a 52-week high of $102.36.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $175.68 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 18.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGE Energy Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

