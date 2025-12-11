Bigcommerce Holdings, Inc. $BIGC Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Bigcommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,035,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416,298 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 2.54% of Bigcommerce worth $10,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bigcommerce in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bigcommerce by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Bigcommerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Bigcommerce by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Bigcommerce during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Bigcommerce Price Performance

Shares of BIGC opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $363.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71.

Bigcommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company’s platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

