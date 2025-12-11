Marshall Wace LLP Buys 55,406 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 651.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,406 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Trading Up 3.5%

STZ opened at $148.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. Constellation Brands Inc has a one year low of $126.45 and a one year high of $244.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.91.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 11.88%.The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 59.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.