Marshall Wace LLP Sells 979,236 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 75.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 979,236 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.09% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $11,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMH. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 922.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 75.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of AMH stock opened at $30.85 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average of $34.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $478.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.75 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.69%.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $31,650.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,915.15. The trade was a 14.30% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Barclays cut their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMH

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.