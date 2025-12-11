Marshall Wace LLP Grows Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,776 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $11,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Cowen began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE AWK opened at $128.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.04 and its 200 day moving average is $138.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.74 and a twelve month high of $155.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.