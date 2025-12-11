Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas Company $NFG

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 901,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 49,658 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.00% of National Fuel Gas worth $76,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 170,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after purchasing an additional 64,065 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 44,447 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 16.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 18,532 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 744,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,070,000 after buying an additional 28,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NFG opened at $82.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.60. National Fuel Gas Company has a fifty-two week low of $59.01 and a fifty-two week high of $94.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.85.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $466.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 22.86%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFG. Scotiabank downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

