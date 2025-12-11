Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,087,208 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,600,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087,208 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $60,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.4% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 33,390,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,622,000 after buying an additional 11,334,780 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 31.7% during the second quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 37,761,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,882,000 after buying an additional 9,094,372 shares in the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $143,533,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $40,827,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,445,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,064 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEVA opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $29.80.

In other news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $4,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 495,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,934,450. The trade was a 28.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TEVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

