Ventas, Inc. $VTR Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,453 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 52.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Ventas by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ventas by 7.1% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 41,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,262,638.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,521,361.95. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $178,498.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 106,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,527,559.04. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 688,590 shares of company stock worth $50,754,668. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Ventas from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ventas from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $77.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.68 and a 1 year high of $81.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 149.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.13.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 4.28%.The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

