Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Comerica Incorporated $CMA

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMA opened at $88.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.45. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.12 and a 52 week high of $88.23.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.91%.The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

CMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Comerica in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Comerica from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.26.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

