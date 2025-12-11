Invesco Ltd. Purchases 39,987 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF $COPX

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,312,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,987 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.09% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $59,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA COPX opened at $68.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a one year low of $30.77 and a one year high of $69.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.25.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

