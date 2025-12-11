Marshall Wace LLP Grows Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. $MITK

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,352,786 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,498 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 2.96% of Mitek Systems worth $13,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth $153,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 11.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 26,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $9.23 on Thursday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The company has a market cap of $421.35 million, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $51.93 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

