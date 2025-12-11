Marshall Wace LLP Buys 157,448 Shares of BXP, Inc. $BXP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 352.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,448 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.13% of BXP worth $13,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in BXP during the second quarter worth about $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of BXP by 193.2% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BXP by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of BXP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BXP by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John J. Stroman sold 16,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $1,215,198.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,136 shares of BXP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $300,480.40. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,710 shares of company stock valued at $5,107,771. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BXP. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BXP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. KeyCorp raised shares of BXP from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $77.00 price objective on shares of BXP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BXP from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BXP from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BXP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.25.

Shares of BXP opened at $70.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.40 and its 200-day moving average is $70.86. BXP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of -55.35, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.99.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $871.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.88 million. BXP had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.890-6.920 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

