Invesco Ltd. Sells 107,777 Shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,777 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.89% of Everus Construction Group worth $61,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Everus Construction Group by 91.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Everus Construction Group in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Everus Construction Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Everus Construction Group by 112,700.0% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period.

Everus Construction Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ECG opened at $96.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $103.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a PE ratio of 27.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Everus Construction Group ( NYSE:ECG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.49. Everus Construction Group had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 5.18%.The business had revenue of $986.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everus Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Everus Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Everus Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. DA Davidson set a $102.00 target price on Everus Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Everus Construction Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Everus Construction Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

Everus Construction Group Profile

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

