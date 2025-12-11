Marshall Wace LLP Sells 20,847 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. $MGPI

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,847 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 2.09% of MGP Ingredients worth $13,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2,365.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 89.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 56.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 102.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Insider Activity

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 181,095 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $4,389,742.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,988.08. The trade was a 82.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Caroline Lux Kaplan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $715,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 560,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,848.30. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 334,535 shares of company stock worth $8,224,668. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MGPI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MGP Ingredients from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Our Latest Report on MGPI

MGP Ingredients Trading Up 8.0%

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $560.99 million, a P/E ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.46. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. MGP Ingredients had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 2.56%.The firm had revenue of $130.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. MGP Ingredients has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.600-2.750 EPS. Analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently -71.64%.

About MGP Ingredients

(Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.