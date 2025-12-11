Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Centerra Gold Inc. $CGAU

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 59.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 154,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,665 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Centerra Gold worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,344,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853,494 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,684,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,146,000 after acquiring an additional 734,104 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,494,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,310,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,722,000 after acquiring an additional 55,839 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in Centerra Gold by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,153,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,590,000 after purchasing an additional 64,070 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGAU opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.88. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $13.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 26.35%.The firm had revenue of $395.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.74 million. Analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

CGAU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

