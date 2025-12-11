CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 2,461 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 254,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $74,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Certior Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,604 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 3,195 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total transaction of $977,094.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,832.16. The trade was a 34.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 17,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $5,311,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,353 shares in the company, valued at $8,169,430. This trade represents a 39.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,030 shares of company stock worth $12,240,570. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $310.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $221.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.52. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $276.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.04% and a negative return on equity of 280.89%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised McDonald’s to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.57.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

