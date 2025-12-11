CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 277,169 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 5,056 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $56,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,335 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,868,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. BNP Paribas boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 279,390 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $57,029,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.3% during the second quarter. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 54,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $3,990,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.39, for a total value of $132,573.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 46,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,864,398.95. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total value of $2,441,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 75,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,685,690.72. The trade was a 14.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,228,330 shares of company stock worth $251,702,305 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $192.96 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.15 and a twelve month high of $223.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.36 and its 200 day moving average is $197.45. The company has a market cap of $134.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 11.69%.The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PANW. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $236.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.