Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 74,797 Shares of Antero Midstream Corporation $AM

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 66.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 74,797 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 42,961 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth $445,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Antero Midstream by 5.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 14.0% in the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 177,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 21,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 419.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 185,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 149,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Antero Midstream from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research cut Antero Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Antero Midstream from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Antero Midstream Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $18.20 on Thursday. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $19.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $294.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.30 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 40.07%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.84%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

