FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 413.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Tobam lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Henry L. Charlton sold 13,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $7,963,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,480. The trade was a 81.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Rosa sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.55, for a total transaction of $13,414,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 234,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,266,872.80. The trade was a 9.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,043 shares of company stock worth $60,816,225. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $555.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.68. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $525.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $655.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.17.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

