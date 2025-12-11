Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.8667.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OKLO shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Barclays set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Oklo in a report on Monday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Oklo in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oklo

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Oklo news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $33,678,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,780,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,913,801.48. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 11,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $1,215,562.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,100. The trade was a 57.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 467,800 shares of company stock valued at $51,531,823. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the second quarter worth $280,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,263,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Oklo by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the second quarter worth $1,069,000. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oklo during the second quarter worth $738,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oklo Price Performance

Shares of OKLO stock opened at $100.56 on Thursday. Oklo has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $193.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.76.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oklo will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

