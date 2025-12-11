Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.3750.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 20th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 20,000,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 200,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the first quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 59,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.
CRBP stock opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $180.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.64. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $20.56.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.
